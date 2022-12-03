Ukraine Reports Foiling Banksy Thieves

Governor calls street artwork 'a symbol of our struggle'
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 3, 2022 2:15 PM CST
Police Have Banksy Mural After Attempted Theft: Ukraine
A woman stands at artwork on concrete blocks installed to protect the city from the Russian troops, in the main square in Kyiv on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

An attempt to steal a Banksy mural from the outskirts of Kyiv was foiled, a Ukrainian official said, when the thieves were spotted at the site of the artwork. The suspects were detained and the depiction of a woman wearing a bathrobe and gas mask while holding a fire extinguisher, which had been cut away from an exterior, scorched wall of a building, was in the custody of police, NBC News reports. Regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba posted the information on Telegram.

The mysterious artist confirmed last month that he painted the mural in the suburb of Hostomel, as well as another half-dozen in places that have endured heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, per the Guardian. The mural wasn't damaged in the theft attempt, Kuleba said. "These images are a symbol of our struggle against the enemy," he wrote, adding, "Let's do everything to preserve the works of street art as a symbol of our future victory." (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X