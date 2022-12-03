Ukraine Reports Foiling Banksy Thieves

An attempt to steal a Banksy mural from the outskirts of Kyiv was foiled, a Ukrainian official said, when the thieves were spotted at the site of the artwork. The suspects were detained and the depiction of a woman wearing a bathrobe and gas mask while holding a fire extinguisher, which had been cut away from an exterior, scorched wall of a building, was in the custody of police, NBC News reports. Regional Gov. Oleksii Kuleba posted the information on Telegram.

The mysterious artist confirmed last month that he painted the mural in the suburb of Hostomel, as well as another half-dozen in places that have endured heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, per the Guardian. The mural wasn't damaged in the theft attempt, Kuleba said. "These images are a symbol of our struggle against the enemy," he wrote, adding, "Let's do everything to preserve the works of street art as a symbol of our future victory." (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)