Lawmaker: It's Killing Me That a 'Con Man' Gets My Seat

Lots of people are unhappy that George Santos, who has been caught lying about nearly every aspect of his background, is being sworn into Congress on Tuesday. That includes fellow Republicans, notes Politico. But one person in particular has more reason than most to vent—Democrat Tom Suozzi, the New York incumbent whose seat is being taken by Santos after the former made a gubernatorial run instead of seeking re-election. In a New York Times essay, Suozzi writes: "It saddens me that after 30 years of public service rooted in hard work and service to the people of this area, I’m being succeeded by a con man." Suozzi adds that he's lost track of the multiple Santos lies that have surfaced and doesn't understand how Santos can take an oath on Tuesday to "bear true faith" to the Constitution and to do so without any "purpose of evasion."

Once in office, how on earth will anyone—from constituents to fellow members of Congress—trust him, wonders Suozzi. He views Santos as "a manifestation of a growing political phenomenon of saying or doing anything, with no automatic consequences," but he remains optimistic that either Congress or prosecutors will remove Santos from office, that he will resign, or, failing those two things, that voters will reject him when he's up for re-election. "One of my favorite lines from the 2011 film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel has always stayed with me: 'Everything will be all right in the end. So if it is not all right, then it is not yet the end.'" Correction: This summary has been clarified to reflect that Santos did not defeat Suozzi, who ran for governor instead of his old seat. (Read the full essay. Or read about how Brazilian prosecutors have reopened a dormant fraud case against Santos.)