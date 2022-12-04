Chris Christie's Niece Booted Off Plane, Allegedly Bites Officers

Chris Christie is in the mix as a potential 2024 candidate, and one of his nieces is providing the wrong kind of headlines for him. The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that 25-year-old Shannon Epstein bit and spit on deputies trying to detain her at Louis Armstrong International Airport. Jefferson Parish deputies were called to the airport on Thanksgiving Day after Epstein allegedly became belligerent on a Spirt Airlines flight. After she asked Latino passengers if they were "smuggling cocaine" and seemed to become increasingly angry, airline workers decided to have her removed from the plane, which had just begun to taxi toward the runway.

Epstein became "extremely combative" during the arrest, says a sheriff's spokesperson. She is accused of injuring six deputies, including one by biting an arm hard enough to break the skin and another with a kick to the groin. The deputies were treated by paramedics. Epstein reportedly was shouting that the deputies would lose their jobs because her famous uncle, the former governor of New Jersey, is friends with Donald Trump. (Both men would probably dispute the friendship part.) Epstein faces several charges, including six counts of battery on a police officer, three of disturbing the peace, and one of resisting arrest. She was released on bond and is due in court next month. (Read more Chris Christie stories.)