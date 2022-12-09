Animal control officials are used to receiving requests for pet licenses. What they aren't as accustomed to: receiving such a request for a unicorn. The Los Angeles Times reports that's the query that came in last month to Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, which posted the letter from a little girl named Madeline on its social media pages. "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one," the handwritten note, dated Nov. 14, began.

Madeline also politely asked for a response from the agency, which noted online that her request "brought us so much JOY." "It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," the department wrote. And so, within a two-week time frame, the department sent an affirmative response to Madeline on its official letterhead, as well a "preapproved" paper license, as she hasn't tracked down a unicorn yet.

The agency also sent Madeline a stuffed unicorn as a placeholder until she can find the real deal, with a heart "license" attached to it. There are some conditions that come with the license, the letter to Madeline noted, per CBS News. Among other duties, the little girl must regularly polish her unicorn's horn, feed it watermelon ("one of its favorite treats") at least weekly, and ensure it has "regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows." Any glitter or sparkles Madeline decides to adorn her unicorn with must also be "nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health." (Read more uplifting news stories.)