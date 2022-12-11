Complaining about your job with co-workers is pretty typical, but four labor and delivery nurses who made a TikTok video airing their gripes may have lost their jobs over it. NBC News reports the nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown made a video in which they sounded off about what bugs them—their "icks"—about maternity patients and their families. It's a video the hospital has deemed "disrespectful and unprofessional," and a spin on a trend in which TikTok users shared their "icks" about former romantic partners.

"My ick is when you come in for your induction, talking about, 'Can I take a shower and eat?'" says one nurse. Another offers this: "My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it's still in your hands." Another is bothered when "the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door." FOX 5 reports the 50-second video has been taken down, but it's still available to watch via other TikTok users' reaction videos (see one here.) The hospital implied the nurses lost their jobs over the video, saying in a Thursday Instagram post, "We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video." (Read more TikTok stories.)