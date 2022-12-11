Hiker Snapping Photos Falls to Death in New Hampshire

A hiker fell to his death from an icy summit in New Hampshire over the weekend, reports WCVB. The unidentified man made it to the top of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch on Saturday morning and was snapping photos of the view, according to the state's Fish and Game agency. "The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff," said the agency.

The woman called 911 because icy conditions made it impossible for her to make the steep descent herself. Rescuers arrived and rappelled down the cliff, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene when they reached him about 2:30pm, per Fox News. The man had fallen about 300 feet from the summit of the mountain, which has an elevation of 2,865 feet. Authorities have not released the hiker's identity or age. (Read more hikers stories.)