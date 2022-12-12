Elon Musk Calls for Anthony Fauci to Be Prosecuted

Not surprisingly, Elon Musk's latest attention-grabbing tweet is causing wildly different reactions depending which side of the political aisle you're on. "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the new Twitter CEO tweeted Sunday, along with a meme depicting Fauci as telling President Biden, "Just one more lockdown, my king..." The Hill rounds up what it calls "swift backlash" from many Democrats, but support from those on the right was also easy to find. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for example, quickly replied that she "affirm[s]" Musk's new pronouns, while Rand Paul said Fauci should be "required to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the Wuhan lab leak."

But, as a Democratic lawmaker from New York pointed out, "Elon Musk wants to criminalize Anthony Fauci because he disagrees with him." Despite his claims to the contrary, Ritchie Torres continued, "Elon is no champion of free speech." As Axios reports, one of the replies to Musk's tweet about Fauci was a user asking, "when will we get the twitter files on covid?" Musk's reply: "oh it is coming bigtime..." Musk has been releasing so-called "Twitter Files," internal documents illustrating how Twitter was run before he bought it, which Musk claims prove the social network used to engage in censorship. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)