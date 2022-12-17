Argentina, France Are Counting On These Players

Lionel Messi will line up for Argentina and Kylian Mbappé will be on the opposite side for France on Sunday in the World Cup final in Qatar. Messi has been there before but lost in the 2014 final to Germany. Mbappé won the 2018 title after scoring a goal against Croatia. However, neither will be able to win the gold trophy entirely on their own at Lusail Stadium. Here is a look at key players on both teams, per the AP, and their coaches:

ARGENTINA

Lionel Messi : The 35-year-old is the heart and soul of the Argentina team, the tournament's co-leading scorer with five goals; he's tied for the most assists with three. Look for the Paris Saint-Germain forward to burst into creative life when he sees a chance to make something happen. A World Cup title would finally complete Messi's elevation alongside Diego Maradona to icon status.

: The 35-year-old is the heart and soul of the Argentina team, the tournament's co-leading scorer with five goals; he's tied for the most assists with three. Look for the Paris Saint-Germain forward to burst into creative life when he sees a chance to make something happen. A World Cup title would finally complete Messi's elevation alongside Diego Maradona to icon status. Julian Alvarez : He made it off the bench to replace Lautaro Martinez as the World Cup progressed and scored four goals in four starts with Argentina. The 22-year-old Manchester City player is a powerful runner who created a perfect partnership with Messi in the 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinals.

: He made it off the bench to replace Lautaro Martinez as the World Cup progressed and scored four goals in four starts with Argentina. The 22-year-old Manchester City player is a powerful runner who created a perfect partnership with Messi in the 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinals. Emiliano Martinez : An imposing 6-foot-4 goalkeeper with a personality to match his stature, "Dibu" would be favored if the final goes to a penalty shootout. The 30-year-old Aston Villa keeper made key saves in Argentina's shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and in last year's Copa America semifinals.

: An imposing 6-foot-4 goalkeeper with a personality to match his stature, "Dibu" would be favored if the final goes to a penalty shootout. The 30-year-old Aston Villa keeper made key saves in Argentina's shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and in last year's Copa America semifinals. Nahuel Molina : An energetic fullback with the toughness expected of any Argentina defender, the 24-year-old Atletico Madrid defender also has attacking instincts. He received the no-look pass of the tournament from Messi to score against the Netherlands.

: An energetic fullback with the toughness expected of any Argentina defender, the 24-year-old Atletico Madrid defender also has attacking instincts. He received the no-look pass of the tournament from Messi to score against the Netherlands. Enzo Fernandez : The 21-year-old started the tournament as a substitute but was in the team to stay after scoring with his fast feet and a curling shot in Argentina's victory over Mexico. The Benfica player anchors the center of midfield and will be trying to stop Antoine Griezmann's forward forays.

: The 21-year-old started the tournament as a substitute but was in the team to stay after scoring with his fast feet and a curling shot in Argentina's victory over Mexico. The Benfica player anchors the center of midfield and will be trying to stop Antoine Griezmann's forward forays. Lionel Scaloni: The coach was an assistant at the 2018 World Cup—when Argentina exited in the round of 16 against France–and is now an unheralded success in the top job. Scaolni brought a 35-game unbeaten run to Qatar that included ending a long wait for a Copa America last year. The 44-year-old has succeeded in surrounding Messi with a midfield that lets him flourish.

FRANCE