Tom Brady Does What He Swore Never to Do Again

Tom Brady has been so good for so long that many of the young players he goes up against grew up idolizing him. On Sunday, San Francisco's Dre Greenlaw intercepted a pass thrown by Brady, then approached the QB after the game and asked him to sign the ball, reports Insider. "You're the greatest ever," the 25-year-old Greenlaw tells the 45-year-old Brady. "I've been watching you since I was 2 years old." Brady obliges and signs the ball. You can see and hear the exchange here, via the 49ers team account, which calls Brady a "class act."

As Axios notes, Brady signed an interception ball once before, then swore he'd never do it again. It happened last season against the Jets, when New York rookie Brandin Echols got his own Brady autograph, per Sports Illustrated. Asked afterward about the exchange, Brady said it was the first time that had happened to him. "I don't necessarily like signing mistakes, let me just say that," he said on his "Let's Go" podcast. "So that's the last time I'm going to do that." (On Sunday, Brady lost to a rookie QB labeled "Mr. Irrelevant.")