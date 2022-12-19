5 Killed in Rare Toronto-Area Mass Shooting

A gunman killed five people in a rare Canadian mass shooting Sunday night, and was then himself killed during an interaction with police. Police say the suspect opened fire at a condominium tower in a suburb of Toronto, Ontario, and that victims appeared to be located in multiple units in the Vaughan condo complex. A motive is not yet known, and it's also not yet clear whether there was any relationship between the gunman and the victims, the CBC reports. Police were called just before 7:30pm, City News Toronto reports. A sixth victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

Other residents of the condo building have been displaced while the investigation is underway. "They'll continue to do that work until it's done. We have engaged with some residents already and asked them for their patience, and so we're hoping within a couple of hours we can have everybody back, but it'll take some time," the York Police Chief says. "Horrendous scene." As the AP puts it, "Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world. Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to US experiences with gun violence." (Read more Canada stories.)