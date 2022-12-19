College football star Frank Gore Jr. had a monumental game over the weekend—and a postgame interview went viral to boot. Gore (the son of NFL great Frank Gore) rushed for 329 yards, an NCAA bowl-game record, to help Southern Miss beat Rice in the LendingTree Bowl, per Sports Illustrated. As ESPN was interviewing him after the game, Gore's excited and cheering aunt entered the picture, prompting Gore to say, "Auntie, chill!" and nudge her out of the frame. Watch it here.

"It made for a hilarious, extremely relatable postgame moment," writes Grayson Weir at OutKick. The moment was a smash on social media, and Gore himself tweeted about those who apparently thought he might have been a wee bit mean to his aunt. "Y'all chill I love my auntie to death," he wrote. In addition to his big rushing game, Gore also managed to pass for a touchdown in the victory. (Read more college football stories.)