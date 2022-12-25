3 Busloads of Migrants Sent to VP's House on Xmas Eve

Three busloads of unexpected guests turned up outside the residence of VP Kamala Harris in DC on Christmas Eve. All were migrants from Central or South America who were bused in from Texas, reports CNN. Aid groups were on hand to welcome them with blankets and warm clothes in temperatures of about 18 degrees. Some were wearing T-shirts and shorts, per ABC7. While nobody has claimed responsibility for sending the migrants across the country, suspicion fell on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who sent migrants to Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory earlier this year to make a political point.

“You and your administration must stop the lie that the border is secure and instead immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire problems you have caused,” Abbott wrote in a letter to President Biden last week. But Amy Fischer of the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, which greeted the migrants, had a different take: “It really does show the cruelty behind Gov. Abbott and his insistence on continuing to bus people here without care about people arriving late at night on Christmas Eve when the weather is so cold," she said. "People are getting off the buses, they don’t have coats, they don’t have clothes for this kind of weather, and they’re freezing."

The migrants were taken to local shelters. Abbott and fellow Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Ducey of Arizona all have organized such migrant trips this year to Democratic-run cities. The latest comes amid high numbers of arrests at the southern border. On Friday, the US Customs and Border Protection reported that 233,740 migrants were apprehended last month, the highest number ever for the month, per the Guardian. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)