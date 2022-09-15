Migrants Arrive at Harris' Home, Sent From Texas By Governor

(Newser) – Gov. Greg Abbott escalated his standoff with the Biden administration over border crossings, dispatching two buses carrying migrants to the Washington residence of Vice President Kamala Harris. The buses dropped off about 100 people early Thursday near the main gate to the Naval Observatory, the vice president's official home, WTTG reports. Most of the passengers are from Venezuela and had been bused from Del Rio, Texas. They were met by Secret Service agents while standing outside the gate, with their bags, then were taken to a nearby church.

In an interview with KFYO, Abbott criticized Harris' statements last weekend about the situation at the southern border, per the Texas Tribune. "She's the border czar, and we felt that if she won't come down to see the border, if President Biden will not come down and see the border, we will make sure they see it firsthand," Abbott said. On NBC's Meet the Press, Harris had said, "The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed."

The nation's largest Hispanic civil rights organization held a press conference later in the day near the Observatory, where President Domingo Garcia said a religious nonprofit is helping the migrants. Two of them had to be hospitalized Thursday, a diabetic who lapsed into shock and a baby who had health problems, he said. "These are human beings, these are fellow Christians," said Garcia of the League of United Latin American Citizens. "They are being treated like human cargo. I think it's time that President Biden and Congress and the Senate provide humanitarian relief." (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a group of migrants by plane to Martha's Vineyard.)