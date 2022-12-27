Buffalo-Area Couple Takes in Bus of Stranded Tourists

In almost every story about Buffalo's blizzard—perhaps the worst in city history—is a quote along these lines: “I’ve lived here my whole life, and this is the worst storm I’ve ever seen." That one is from 48-year-old Trisha LoGrasso, who has been huddled with her family for days around a space heater in their living room because a gas leak left them without power, per the AP. What's more, burst pipes left them without water. The latest on the storm, including some incredible stories emerging from the city:

Numbers: Buffalo's Erie County may get another 2 inches on Tuesday, on top of the roughly 4 feet that has fallen since Christmas Eve. While the new total isn't large, it further complicates efforts to dig out, says Bob Oravec of the NWS. So far, 28 people have died in the region, many of them found in cars, homes, and snowbanks. The figure from what County Executive Mark Poloncarz calls “the worst storm probably in our lifetime"—ferocious wind and Artic temperatures accompanied the snow—is expected to rise.