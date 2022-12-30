Trump Reacts to Release of His Tax Returns

Claims Dems have 'weaponized' his financial records, warns of 'dangerous 2-way street'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 30, 2022 9:24 AM CST
Trump Reacts to Release of His Tax Returns
Former President Donald Trump announces he's running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Six years' worth of tax returns for Donald Trump were publicly released Friday, and the former president isn't waiting for analyses to come in from all of the eyes poring over the documents. In a statement released via a short Twitter thread by spokeswoman Liz Harrington, Trump defended the contents of the returns, noting they "once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises."

Trump also claimed Democrat lawmakers had "weaponized" his financial information, and warned them that doing so "is a dangerous two-way street," seeming to suggest that when Republicans have the chance to demand the same from Democrats, they'll take advantage of that opportunity. He also slammed everyone involved in making sure the tax returns were seen by the public. "The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people," he wrote. A final Trump prediction: "The great USA divide will now grow far worse." (Read more Trump tax return stories.)

