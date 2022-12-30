6 of the Best Lines About Pele

The "king of soccer" is dead, and tributes to 82-year-old Pele make clear his influence went well beyond the sport. Some of the notable ones, from past and present:

"Pele is one of the few who contradicted my theory," Andy Warhol once said. “Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries.” The Art Newspaper explains how Pele became a muse for the artist, as well as others, including Martin Parr, Juergen Teller, and Elaine de Kooning.

"Before Pele, football was only a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people." That is current Brazilian star Neymar on Instagram, per the BBC.