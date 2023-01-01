Ground Crew Worker Fatally Injured at Alabama Airport

American Airlines employees was killed in accident at Montgomery Regional Airport
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 1, 2023 9:01 AM CST
Ground Crew Worker Fatally Injured at Alabama Airport
Passengers wait in Montgomery Regional Airport in this 2014 file photo.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Few details explain what happened, but a ground crew worker was killed in an accident at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday. WVTM reports that the unidentified American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines worker was on a ramp at the time. Reuters adds that the worker appears to have been a baggage handler. The accident happened around 3pm near where an American Airlines jet was parked, ahead of a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth. “We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," said airport Executive Director Wade Davis in a statement, per the AP. The FAA is investigating. (Read more airports stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X