Ground Crew Worker Fatally Injured at Alabama Airport

Few details explain what happened, but a ground crew worker was killed in an accident at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday. WVTM reports that the unidentified American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines worker was on a ramp at the time. Reuters adds that the worker appears to have been a baggage handler. The accident happened around 3pm near where an American Airlines jet was parked, ahead of a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth. “We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," said airport Executive Director Wade Davis in a statement, per the AP. The FAA is investigating. (Read more airports stories.)