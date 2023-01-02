San Francisco Landlord Sues Twitter Over the Rent

Company allegedly owes $136K on floor it leases in the Hartford Building
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 2, 2023 9:08 AM CST
Landlord: Twitter Owes $136K in Rent
Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Elon Musk's cost-cutting at Twitter has included not paying rent on one of the company's San Francisco offices, or so alleges the building's landlord in a suit filed late last week. Columbia Reit-650 California LLC claims $136,260 of rent is due on the 30th-floor office in the Hartford Building at 650 California Street, reports the Wall Street Journal, which notes this location is not the company's headquarters, which are located on Market Street. Per the breach of contract suit, Twitter was told on Dec. 16 it had five days to pay or it would be in default; the landlord says no payment was made, reports Bloomberg.

CBS News reports Twitter signed a 7-year lease on the space in 2017. The New York Times in mid-December reported via sources that Twitter had stopped paying rent on its Market Street HQ and all of its "global offices." The paper also noted at the time that Twitter had been sued over an unpaid $197,725 bill for private charter flights taken the week Musk assumed control of the company. (Musk became the first person in history to lose $200 billion.)

