Elon Musk Has Now Lost the Most Money in History

Bloomberg reports he has become the first person to lose $200B
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 31, 2022 10:02 AM CST
Elon Musk is bleeding money at the moment.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A little over a year ago, Elon Musk was sitting on the astronomical sum of about $340 billion in net worth, making him the richest human on the planet by a wide margin. Today, Bloomberg reports that Musk has became the first person in history to lose $200 billion. The outlet's new Billionaires Index has his net worth at $137 billion, good for second place on the richest list, behind Bernard Arnault of France. For context, NME notes that Musk's loss surpasses Arnault's entire net worth of $162 billion. Not surprisingly, Musk's travails at Twitter, which have bled into troubles at Tesla, are blamed for the plunge. The top 10 richest people at the end of 2022, per Bloomberg:

  1. Bernard Arnault, $162 billion
  2. Elon Musk, $137 billion
  3. Gautam Adani, $121 billion
  4. Bill Gates, $109 billion
  5. Warren Buffett, $107 billion
  6. Jeff Bezos, $107 billion
  7. Larry Ellison, $91.8 billion
  8. Mukesh Ambani, $87.1 billion
  9. Steve Ballmer, $85.8 billion
  10. Larry Page, $82.9 billion
