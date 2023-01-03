Jeremy Renner's Rep Gives Update After Snow Plow Accident

Actor is still in critical but stable condition after surgery
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2023 12:39 AM CST
Jeremy Renner's Rep Offers Update After Accident
FILE - Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Hawkeye" on Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Renner turns 52 on Jan 7.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition after a snow plow accident at his Reno, Nevada, home Sunday following a big storm in the area the day prior. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," a rep for the Avengers star says in a statement cited by People. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." A source previously told CNN the actor had suffered "extensive" injuries and required two surgeries. No one else was involved in the accident.

TMZ has video of Renner's Snowcat being towed away, as well as video of the actor being airlifted to a hospital. Sources tell the gossip site Renner was clearing snow so his family could get out of the Tahoe-area home when the Snowcat ran over one of his legs, causing him to lose a lot of blood. The sources say a neighbor who is a doctor applied a tourniquet until emergency services arrived. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and looking at the Snowcat to determine how its safety features failed to keep it from running over Renner's leg, the sources say. In the statement, Renner's rep says the actor's family is "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans." (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X