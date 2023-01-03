Jeremy Renner's Rep Gives Update After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition after a snow plow accident at his Reno, Nevada, home Sunday following a big storm in the area the day prior. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," a rep for the Avengers star says in a statement cited by People. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." A source previously told CNN the actor had suffered "extensive" injuries and required two surgeries. No one else was involved in the accident.

TMZ has video of Renner's Snowcat being towed away, as well as video of the actor being airlifted to a hospital. Sources tell the gossip site Renner was clearing snow so his family could get out of the Tahoe-area home when the Snowcat ran over one of his legs, causing him to lose a lot of blood. The sources say a neighbor who is a doctor applied a tourniquet until emergency services arrived. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and looking at the Snowcat to determine how its safety features failed to keep it from running over Renner's leg, the sources say. In the statement, Renner's rep says the actor's family is "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans." (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)