Days After Murders, Kohberger Got a New License Plate

Bryan Kohberger arrived in Idaho on Wednesday, the day after he waived his right to an extradition hearing—and if he's found guilty of murdering four University of Idaho students, he'll probably never leave the state again. Thousands of people tracked the suspect's journey in a Pennsylvania State Police turboprop plane that went from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport to Pullman, Washington, with stops in Champaign, Illinois, and Rapid City, South Dakota, Fox reports. After the plane landed at the small regional airport in Washington at 6:22pm PT, the 28-year-old was taken seven miles by truck to Moscow, Idaho, where the four students were stabbed to death in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and he could make his first Idaho court appearance as soon as Thursday, the AP reports. Court documents are expected to shed more light on how the criminology graduate student was identified as a suspect. Investigators say Kohberger, who had been living in Pullman, drove a white Hyundai Elantra, the same kind of vehicle investigators had been seeking for weeks. According to licensing documents released Wednesday, Kohberger received a new license plate in Washington five days after the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, the New York Times reports.

Police say Kohberger, who was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home last week, drove the Elantra from Washington to Pennsylvania with his father for the holidays—and they were pulled over twice in the space of 10 minutes while traveling through Indiana. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage showing that Kohberger was driving when the vehicle was pulled over for following another vehicle too closely east of Indianapolis on Dec. 15. He was let go with a warning. Body camera footage from Indianapolis state troopers shows they were let go with a warning minutes later after being stopped for tailgating again, the Times reports. State police said there was there was "no information available on a suspect for the crime in Idaho" at the time, ABC reports. (Read more Bryan Kohberger stories.)