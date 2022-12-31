Lawyer: Idaho Suspect Will Waive Extradition

Public defender says his client 'is eager to be exonerated'
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 31, 2022 3:50 PM CST
Idaho Slayings Suspect to Waive Extradition: Lawyer
Moscow Police Chief James Fry answers questions about the slayings investigation during a press conference Friday in Idaho.   (Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

The man charged with killing four University of Idaho students last month will waive his extradition hearing, a public defender said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger is being held without bail in Pennsylvania. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN that the suspect will act to expedite his transfer to Idaho. "Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," LaBar said. Idaho authorities have said that Kohberger had driven from Idaho to Pennsylvania; LaBar said Saturday that the suspect's father had gone to Idaho to make the drive with him so his son could spend the holidays with his family.

LaBar said he hasn't discussed the prosecution's case against Kohberger because he's only representing him on the extradition issue. "We don't really know much about the case," LaBar said. "I don't have any affidavit or probable cause." The four victims were University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. No one has reported any connection between the suspect and the students. LaBar told CNN he has urged that Kohberger undergo psychological testing before court proceedings begin. (Read more University of Idaho stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X