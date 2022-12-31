Lawyer: Idaho Suspect Will Waive Extradition

The man charged with killing four University of Idaho students last month will waive his extradition hearing, a public defender said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger is being held without bail in Pennsylvania. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN that the suspect will act to expedite his transfer to Idaho. "Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," LaBar said. Idaho authorities have said that Kohberger had driven from Idaho to Pennsylvania; LaBar said Saturday that the suspect's father had gone to Idaho to make the drive with him so his son could spend the holidays with his family.

LaBar said he hasn't discussed the prosecution's case against Kohberger because he's only representing him on the extradition issue. "We don't really know much about the case," LaBar said. "I don't have any affidavit or probable cause." The four victims were University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. No one has reported any connection between the suspect and the students. LaBar told CNN he has urged that Kohberger undergo psychological testing before court proceedings begin. (Read more University of Idaho stories.)