As the Russian-spurred war in Ukraine enters a new calendar year, Ukraine continues to push back hard, and its president is reupping an ask of Western allies. In a Wednesday night video address, Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded specifically for tanks and heavy weaponry, as officials in the country's east say winter's frozen ground will open up more of a chance to use such heavy equipment, reports Reuters. Until now, allies have hedged on sending such equipment, fearing it would be too sophisticated for Ukrainian fighters to use and maintain, per the Washington Post.

But in a call Wednesday with Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that his nation would send an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles to help Ukraine ahead of a "possible Russian offensive" in the spring, per a French armed forces adviser who spoke to Politico. And on Thursday, the US pledged to send several dozen armored Bradley Fighting Vehicles, while Germany said it would provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, per ABC News. It's possible that actual tanks could come next. The US combat vehicles are part of a new installment of nearly $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, per the AP. (Read more Ukraine stories.)