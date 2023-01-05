Violence Follows Arrest of Son of 'El Chapo' in Mexico

In a move sure to please the US government, 900 troops from Mexico's army and national guard mounted an operation Thursday that resulted in the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of the druglord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán—days before a visit by President Biden. Violence followed the arrest in the northern state of Sinaloa, where Guzman was taken into custody, the Washington Post reports. Gunmen erected roadblocks, taking vehicles while looting others, and shooting at planes at the airport in the capital of Culiacan. One state official advised residents to not try to leave Culiacan, while the education secretary announced that schools were closed and that people in high-risk places should find a safe place, per CNN.

The US State Department had sought Guzmán's extradition for years and had posted a $5 million reward for information in the case. Investigations have shown that Guzmán and a brother, Joaquín Guzmán-López, "inherited a great deal of the narcotics proceeds" when another brother, Edgar Guzmán-López, died, the department said. The surviving brothers used much of the cash to buy marijuana in Mexico and cocaine in Colombia while operating about 11 methamphetamine labs in Sinaloa. Their father, who ran the Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced to life in prison in the US in 2020.

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested in 2019 but released on the president's orders to avoid more violence after the cartel's forces seized control of much of Culiacan. He's considered the least effective of El Chapo's sons, per the New York Times, and it's not clear that his detention will hurt the cartel. But it's a victory for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after the embarrassment of the 2019 release, and in time for Biden's arrival Monday for a summit that includes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The flow of fentanyl from Mexico to the US is a likely topic when the US and Mexican leaders meet Monday. (Read more Sinaloa drug cartel stories.)