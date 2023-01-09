Jeremy Renner Shares Another Update

Jeremy Renner continues to update fans on his recovery after a harrowing snow plow accident. On Friday, in an Instagram story People took a screenshot from, Renner is on his hospital bed surrounded by medical personnel. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," wrote the actor, who turned 52 Saturday. He also shared a video of supporters dancing to celebrate his birthday, and thanked them for the "birthday love," CNN reports. On Thursday, he'd shared a video of himself joking with his sister and mother as he took his first shower since the accident. (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)