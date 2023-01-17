Sports / Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 Noteworthy Things About Monday Night's NFL 'Playoff Dud' The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out of the playoffs By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jan 17, 2023 12:35 AM CST Copied Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Dallas Cowboys won 31-14. (AP Photo/John Raoux) The Dallas Cowboys eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card NFL playoff game Monday night that was making headlines for a few reasons: Scary incident: Late in the fourth quarter, Tampa Bay wide receiver Russell Gage took a hard shot to the neck after stumbling to the ground while trying to make a catch; he appeared to not be able to get up afterward, but was still conscious. "He was moving so that’s a good sign," a teammate says. He was taken off the field by stretcher with a concussion and was going to be evaluated for a neck injury. The AP notes it was a "sobering moment" two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse. A historic-making moment, though not in a good way: Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game, the AP reports. Maher missed five consecutive extra points overall after failing on his final try in Week 18. He was 50 of 53 on PATs in the regular season. The NFL said Maher was the first kicker to miss four extra points in a game since the statistic was first tracked for individual players in 1932. In a playoff game, no kicker had missed as many as three. The Tom Brady question: The AP notes that if Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady actually retires this offseason, "he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career," a game the news outlet calls a "dud." The Buccaneers lost 31-14. (Read more Tampa Bay Buccaneers stories.)