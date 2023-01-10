Tuesday Night Is a Pivotal Test for the Golden Globes

Usually the big questions before an awards show revolve around who will win what. Ahead of Tuesday night's Golden Globes, however, the questions are more along the lines of, "Will anyone watch?" and "Which stars will boycott?" As the New York Times explains, the awards show put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hopes to begin earning back the trust of Hollywood and its fans after a scandal over the HFPA's lack of diversity and allegations that its voting members could be swayed by swanky gifts. NBC declined to air the show last year—it was live-streamed instead—but the show is back on the network this year, starting at 8pm Eastern.

The gist of coverage is that Hollywood might be coming around after the HFPA made progress in diversifying its membership and other reforms. Vanity Fair notes that celebs including Hilary Swank, Jenna Ortega, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Tracy Morgan, and Quentin Tarantino will be presenting. And Variety reports that Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Daniel Craig are expected to attend as well. Not clear is whether Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie of Babylon will be there. Hosting will be comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

In terms of the old-school question of who will win what:

Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight nominations, followed by the sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once with six. TV: Abbott Elementary, starring and created by Quinta Brunson, leads with five nominations.

Abbott Elementary, starring and created by Quinta Brunson, leads with five nominations. Limited series: The buzzy White Lotus goes up against Pam & Tommy, The Dropout, Black Bird, and Monster.