The Golden Globe nominations are out from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is trying to recover after scandal and boycott. Among films, Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale The Banshees of Inisherin led with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams. The Crown; Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Only Murders in the Building; Pam & Tommy; and The White Lotus all came away with four nominations. Here are the nominees in key categories, via the AP:





FILM

Best picture, drama: Avatar: The Way of Water; Elvis; The Fabelmans; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water; Elvis; The Fabelmans; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick Best picture, musical or comedy: Babylon; The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All At Once; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Triangle of Sadness

Babylon; The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All At Once; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Triangle of Sadness Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar; Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana de Armas, Blonde; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Cate Blanchett, Tar; Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana de Armas, Blonde; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Hugh Jackman, The Son; Bill Nighy, Living; Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Austin Butler, Elvis; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Hugh Jackman, The Son; Bill Nighy, Living; Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris; Margot Robbie, Babylon; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu; Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris; Margot Robbie, Babylon; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu; Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best actor, musical or comedy: Diego Calva, Babylon; Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Adam Driver, White Noise; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Diego Calva, Babylon; Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Adam Driver, White Noise; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Ralph Fiennes, The Menu Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness; Carey Mulligan, She Said

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness; Carey Mulligan, She Said Supporting actor: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brad Pitt, Babylon; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brad Pitt, Babylon; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Director: James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Baz Luhrmann, Elvis; Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

TELEVISION