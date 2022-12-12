The Golden Globe nominations are out from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is trying to recover after scandal and boycott. Among films, Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale The Banshees of Inisherin led with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams. The Crown; Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Only Murders in the Building; Pam & Tommy; and The White Lotus all came away with four nominations. Here are the nominees in key categories, via the AP:
FILM
- Best picture, drama: Avatar: The Way of Water; Elvis; The Fabelmans; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick
- Best picture, musical or comedy: Babylon; The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All At Once; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Triangle of Sadness
- Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar; Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana de Armas, Blonde; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Hugh Jackman, The Son; Bill Nighy, Living; Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
- Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris; Margot Robbie, Babylon; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu; Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best actor, musical or comedy: Diego Calva, Babylon; Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Adam Driver, White Noise; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
- Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness; Carey Mulligan, She Said
- Supporting actor: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brad Pitt, Babylon; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Director: James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Baz Luhrmann, Elvis; Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin; Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
TELEVISION
- Drama series: Better Call Saul; The Crown; House of the Dragon; Ozark; Severance
- Comedy series: Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Only Murders in the Building; Wednesday
- Limited series: Black Bird; Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Pam & Tommy; The Dropout; The White Lotus
- Actress, drama series: Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon; Laura Linney, Ozark; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily; Zendaya, Euphoria
- Actor, drama series: Jeff Bridges, The Old Man; Kevin Costner, Yellowstone; Diego Luna, Andor; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Adam Scott, Severance
- Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday; Jean Smart, Hacks
- Actor, comedy or musical series: Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy; Julia Garner, Inventing Anna; Lily James, Pam & Tommy; Julia Roberts, Gaslit; Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
- Actor, limited series: Taron Egerton, Black Bird; Colin Firth, The Staircase; Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven; Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
- Supporting actor, limited series: F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus; Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient; Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird; Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus; Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble; Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven; Niecy Nash, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
