Alito Sends Message to Gun Law Opponents

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to block New York state restrictions on carrying concealed firearms, though two justices encouraged the law's opponents to not give up their fight. The law is being challenged, with the case now before the federal appeals court in New York, and the justices basically said the restrictions can be enforced while the appeals court makes its decision. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying the law will prevent gun violence, Politico reports. "I'm pleased that this Supreme Court order will allow us to continue enforcing the gun laws we put in place," she said.

Justice Samuel Alito attached a statement to the order saying that if the appeals court doesn't act quickly and explain its decision, "Applicants should not be deterred by today's order from again seeking relief." Justice Clarence Thomas signed onto the statement, per CNN. Alito said that New York's law "presents novel and serious questions" but that the appeals court should go first, per the New York Times. The Supreme Court last summer struck down New York's requirement that applicants show "a proper cause" for why they should be allowed to carry concealed firearms. It was the first time the court had said the Second Amendment conferred the right to bear arms outside the home, per NBC News. The state enacted legislation to counter that ruling, and the challenges followed. (Read more gun laws stories.)