Husband of Missing Mom Has Been Called a 'Sociopath'

More very bad press for Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe: His own father apparently believed him to be a "sociopath." Court documents reveal that after the death of Dr. Thomas Walshe, head of the neurology division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for more than 10 years, a nephew of Dr. Walshe who acted as executor of the estate said his uncle did not want Brian Walshe to receive anything after his death, and had stated as much both in his will and in conversations with people. In another petition to the court on the matter, a longtime friend of Dr. Walshe wrote, per CNN, "Brian is not only a sociopath but also a very angry and physically violent person." That friend accused Brian Walshe of "swindling" his father out of almost a million dollars, and of trying to kill guards who accused him of trying to smuggle antiquities on a trip abroad.

Dr. Walshe's will indicates that he leaves "best wishes" and "nothing else" to his son, with whom he was not in contact, he said at the time of the will's drafting in 2016. He died in 2018. Brian Walshe contested the will, suggesting someone forged his father's signature when his father was ill, but multiple friends and family members provided statements confirming father and son had been estranged, and Brian Walshe's appeal was not successful. "Brian is not a trustworthy person and his Affidavit is based on lies and misrepresentations," says another affidavit, which claims Brian Walshe was clinically diagnosed as a sociopath during his time as a "long-term patient" at a psychiatric hospital. Ana Walshe's take: In a letter to the court regarding her husband's fraudulent art case, she wrote, "Brian has been working consistently on breaking the past habits of his family and we are all looking forward to the new chapter of his life." (Read more Ana Walshe stories.)