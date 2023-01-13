Report: Kanye West Kind of Got Married Again

Two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is reportedly a married man again. The artist now known as Ye recently married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, TMZ reports, though it adds the couple doesn't appear to have filed a marriage certificate to make the union legal. Nonetheless, both Ye and Censori were seen wearing rings on the third fingers of their left hands as they arrived at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel on Thursday. Page Six reports the ceremony took place that same day, though Ye, 45, was seen wearing his ring as early as Sunday.

Since 2020, Censori, an Australia native believed to be in her late 20s, has worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy, the fashion brand from the rapper and Adidas, which was shuttered in the fall in response to Ye's antisemitic comments. Last month, Ye released a song called "Censori Overload," and though it doesn't refer to his apparent bride, it does include the line, "The Bible said I can't have anymore sex 'til marriage." Neither Ye nor Censori have commented publicly. In a since-deleted Instagram post shared early Friday, per Us Weekly, 42-year-old Kardashian wrote that "I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say." (She recently discussed the challenges of co-parenting with her ex.)