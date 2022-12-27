Kim Kardashian Talks About Co-Parenting With Kanye

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears on a podcast discussing not so much the challenges of co-parenting—but of co-parenting with Kanye West. "It's really f---ing hard," she said on the Angel Martinez IRL podcast, per CNN. Kardashian and West, now known as Ye, finalized their divorce in November and share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, per People. Kardashian says she does her best to shield the children from the many controversies—including antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments—of their father.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" says Kardashian. "That is real, heavy, grownup s--- that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad." She added: "I could." CNN notes that Ye publicly apologized to his ex in September for adding "stress" to her life.

Kardashian acknowledged, however, that it's all but impossible to fully prevent her children from hearing about West while they're at school or with friends. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world," she said. At school, though, "some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about." (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)