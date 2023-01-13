Teslas in the US Just Got Less Expensive

There are sudden big price drops on Model 3, Model Y cars in US, Europe as demand slows
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 13, 2023 4:10 PM CST
Teslas in the US Just Got Less Expensive
Photo of a 2023 Model Y.   (Tesla)

Last week, Tesla announced it was slashing the prices on all of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, in an attempt to keep up with a demand slowdown spurred by a slumping economy. Now, the US and Europe are getting a similar deal: Mashable reports the electric car manufacturer is applying a "significant" price cut to those two models in those regions as well. A Model Y, for example, which just a couple of days ago had a starting price of $65,990, is now showing that number as $52,990. And that's not counting a $7,500 federal tax credit, which it was too expensive to qualify for previously.

That means the Model Y that was starting at around $65,000 earlier this week could now be had for $45,490—a $20,000 or so savings. The Model 3 is showing a more modest price reduction, starting at $43,990 instead of $46,990. That model also qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit, though, which means a total savings of more than $10,000, bringing the price down to $36,490. Some of the company's higher-end vehicles, including the Model S and Model X, are also experiencing a price dip. Meanwhile, Germany and the UK are posting similar price slashes, with the starting Model 3 going for about $6,500 and $6,700 less, respectively. (The steep discounts may not bode well for the company.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X