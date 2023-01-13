Shakira's New Hit Takes Direct Aim at Ex

Former soccer star Gerard Pique is learning the hazards of breaking up with a songwriter. Shakira is out with a "savage" new single that doesn't hold back against her ex, reports the Guardian. The song is called “BZRP Music Session #53,” and in it, the Colombian singer declares, "Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too," per Billboard, which has the full lyrics translated to English. "I’m too good for you, and that’s why you’re with someone just like you," she sings. The song isn't exactly making a quiet debut—it has chalked up more than 70 million views on YouTube on its first day, a record for a new Latin song, per the Guardian.

"Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago," Shakira sings of the ex with whom she has two children. "A she-wolf like me is not for rookies." She complains that "you left me my mother in law as my neighbor/Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," which is a reference to her ongoing tax fraud case. The pair separated last year after more than a decade together. In reference to Pique's new love, a woman in her early 20s, Shakira sings, "I’m worth two of 22 (-year-olds)/You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio." (Read more Shakira stories.)