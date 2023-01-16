Alabama Basketball Player Charged With Murder

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was removed from the team after being charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a woman near campus. Along with Miles, 21, a Maryland man—Michael Lynn Davis, 20— was hit with the same charge in the death of Jamea Harris, 23, of Alabama. It had just been announced Saturday that Miles, who is from Washington DC, would miss the rest of the season due to a preseason ankle injury, and he was benched for Saturday's game, AL.com reports. The shooting took place on the Strip, an area near the University of Alabama campus, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police who were called to the scene found Harris dead inside a vehicle, and the driver told police someone shot into the vehicle and he fired back in self-defense. Police viewed surveillance video and spoke to witnesses to determine that Miles and Davis were their suspects; one of them had indeed been shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. "At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on the Strip," police said in a statement. The Crimson Tide expressed sympathy to the victim's family and said Miles is no longer on the team, ESPN reports. Harris leaves behind a 5-year-old son. (Read more Alabama stories.)