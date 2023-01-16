Brendan Fraser Cries as He Wins Best Actor

Brendan Fraser started crying as soon as his name was announced as the winner of the best actor category at Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards. He then gave what Deadline calls "one of the most emotional speeches of the night," praising his co-stars and the film's director: "Darren Aronofsky, I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you’ve found me," he said. He also shared, at the end of his speech, "If you, like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea. I want you to know that if you too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light. Good things will happen." More from the night:

The Hollywood Reporter rounds up "nine things the TV cameras missed," among those things the worry that the awards ceremony might end up a COVID-19 "super-spreader." There were fears that the Golden Globes, held last Tuesday, had spread the coronavirus, with at least three notable attendees of that awards show having to miss Sunday's after testing positive.

While presenting an award, Seth Rogen took aim at the CW, the network airing the ceremony, Variety reports. "I’m not saying the CW is bad. What I will say is that it is the one network to receive zero Critics' Choice nominations. You are saying it’s bad! We’re on your least favorite network. How did that happen?” he mused. Later, he added, "If you were a normal viewer of the CW, this is a startling image to be seeing on your television right now. I might be the first Jew on the CW in history. Soak it in.”

In related news, the Screen Actors Guild released its award nominations last week, and threw "some curve balls into the Oscar race," per the AP. Fraser, however, needn't worry; he was among those nominated.