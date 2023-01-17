Madonna Deletes Instagram Feed; Epic Announcement Is Expected

Madonna's Instagram feed is completely blank at the moment. As CNN reports, the Material Girl may have wiped the account as she prepares to announce an epic tour. On Friday, Billboard reported the 64-year-old would soon be embarking on a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of her career. The site, which spoke to sources about what to expect from the tour, uses terms like "massive," "career-spanning," "outrageous," "show-stopping," and "over-the-top," noting this will be the singer's first career retrospective concert tour and she is expected to perform her hits from all four of those decades. Her last world tour was in 2019. (Read more Madonna stories.)