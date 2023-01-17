Madonna Deletes Instagram Feed; Epic Announcement Is Expected

Singer is expected to soon announce a huge 40th anniversary tour
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 17, 2023 1:19 AM CST
Madonna Deletes Instagram Feed; Epic Announcement Is Expected
In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Madonna's Instagram feed is completely blank at the moment. As CNN reports, the Material Girl may have wiped the account as she prepares to announce an epic tour. On Friday, Billboard reported the 64-year-old would soon be embarking on a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of her career. The site, which spoke to sources about what to expect from the tour, uses terms like "massive," "career-spanning," "outrageous," "show-stopping," and "over-the-top," noting this will be the singer's first career retrospective concert tour and she is expected to perform her hits from all four of those decades. Her last world tour was in 2019. (Read more Madonna stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X