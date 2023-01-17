GM Unveils Fastest Corvette Yet, a Hybrid

The E-Ray costs $104K and does 0-60 in 2.5 seconds
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 17, 2023 3:25 PM CST
The 2024 Corvette E Ray is seen in Milford Mich.   (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

On the 70th anniversary of when the first Corvette was unveiled to the public, GM introduced its latest iteration on Tuesday. The E-Ray hits some notable milestones:

  • Hybrid: The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid, a first for the model. It's like the Toyota Prius in that the battery doesn't need to be manually charged, notes the Wall Street Journal. Instead, the battery charges when the car slows or brakes. The battery powers the front wheels.
  • Fastest: The E-Ray is the fastest version of the Corvette yet, per CNBC. As in, it does 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds, and a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. The car still has the model's traditional 6.2-liter V8 engine.

  • All-wheel: The new model is the first all-wheel drive Corvette, per Yahoo Finance. Meaning, drivers don't have to store it in the garage when it snows.
  • Cost: Buckle up—the E-Ray will start at about $104,000, per the AP, which says the car is "aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology." The convertible version starts at about $111,000.
