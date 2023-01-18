PetSmart Is Looking for Chief Toy Testers

Bored housecats or TSA dogs considering a career change might be intrigued by an opportunity that has opened up at PetSmart. The company says it is hiring one dog and one cat to be Chief Toy Testers, a new position that includes compensation of $10,000 each for a one-year contract, along with salon treatments and a steady supply of toys, Quartz reports. PetSmart says requirements will include "vast experience in play, a knack for toy testing, and an advanced palate for sampling an array of culinary treats."

PetSmart says the chief testers will take part in "numerous PetSmart product unboxings as well as appear at a variety of PetSmart events as a celebrity VIP (Very Important Pet) throughout their one year in the role." It says testers will also need the ability "to direct their pet parents to capture the most compelling video footage and content for social media as they analyze their product findings and demonstrate their use." PetSmart says applications can be filled out here until Feb. 17. "Applicants will be required to submit a 10-30-second video of their cat or dog showcasing their furry friend's personality and pet parents are encouraged to think creatively with their submission," the company says. (Read more PetSmart stories.)