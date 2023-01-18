Troopers Chase 13-Year-Old Driver for 16 Minutes

Nebraska police spent 16 minutes in hot pursuit of a driver on Monday night and, upon stopping the car, found a firearm, some marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside—and a 13-year-old girl at the wheel. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that it initially spotted a Nissan Pathfinder traveling at just 35mph on I-80. NBC News reports that was under the posted speed limit, so law enforcement attempted to make a stop. The driver instead accelerated and fled, with the SUV hitting "speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour" until "another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks at mile marker 288 to slow the vehicle."

The SUV exited I-80 and a trooper managed to force it to a stop. Per the release, the driver was a 13-year-old girl from Colorado, and an 11-year-old boy, also from Colorado, was riding with her. Both are in protective custody, reports CBS News. NBC News reports the driver was cited for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other traffic violations; the passenger was cited for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. (Read more car chase stories.)