PA: None 'More Deserving' of Life in Prison Than These 3

Three family members in Michigan have been sentenced to life in prison without parole over their involvement in the fatal shooting of a security guard who tried to enforce a store's mask requirement. Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel's adult son Ramonyea Bishop were each convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in November; Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell handed down the mandatory life sentences on Tuesday, per USA Today. "I've never seen three more deserving individuals," said assistant prosecuting attorney Matthew Smith, per MLive.

Sharmel Teague had argued with Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of nine, after he prevented her daughter, Brya Bishop, from entering a Family Dollar store in Flint on May 1, 2020. Surveillance video showed Sharmel appeared to spit on the security guard, who chased her and "tackled her to the ground twice," per MLive. Before the pair left, Sharmel told Munerlyn that they would return, a witness testified at trial. Investigators said family members spent the next 20 minutes plotting Munerlyn's murder. Ramonyea then entered the Family Dollar, followed by Larry Teague. As Munerlyn approached Teague, Ramonyea walked up behind him and shot him in the head.

Munerlyn's relatives "lit into the defendants" Tuesday as they sat shackled in court, per MLive, and heaped blame on Sharmel Teague. "You shouldn't be able to see the light of day again," said Munerlyn's partner, Latryna Sims. Brya Bishop previously pleaded no contest to charges of tampering with evidence, lying to police, and being an accessory to a felony, according to the outlets. She was sentenced to time served and probation. (Read more first-degree murder stories.)