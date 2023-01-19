Supreme Court: We Can't Find the Leaker

Someone is likely breathing a sigh of relief. The Supreme Court said Thursday that it can't figure out who leaked the bombshell draft opinion of the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. "It is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document or how the draft opinion ended up with Politico," says the court's unsigned report, per the Washington Post. "No one confessed to publicly disclosing the document and none of the available forensic and other evidence provided a basis for identifying any individual as the source of the document.”

A separate report by Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley notes that nearly 100 court staffers were interviewed and all presented the it-wasn't-me defense, reports NBC News. The investigation into the unprecedented leak eight months ago is not over, but the tone of the two reports suggests little hope of a breakthrough. "Investigators continue to review and process some electronic data that has been collected and a few other inquiries remain pending," wrote Curley. "To the extent that additional investigation yields new evidence or leads, the investigators will pursue them." Curley added that it's unlikely anyone hacked the court's computer system.