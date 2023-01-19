Alec Baldwin Responds to Movie-Set Charges

Alec Baldwin is now facing the possibility of prison over the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in 2021. The district attorney who serves Sante Fe County in New Mexico said Thursday that Baldwin will be charged before the end of the month with involuntary manslaughter, along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the staffer in charge of weapons for the movie Rust. Coverage:

The charges: In New Mexico, involuntary manslaughter is defined as killing someone “in an unlawful manner or without due caution and circumspection." The New York Times translates: It's "killing another person unlawfully but unintentionally."

In New Mexico, involuntary manslaughter is defined as killing someone “in an unlawful manner or without due caution and circumspection." The New York Times translates: It's "killing another person unlawfully but unintentionally." Penalty: The fourth-degree felony is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a fine of $5,000 in New Mexico. However, the Hollywood Reporter notes that the juries for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would have the option of finding them guilty under a gun provision that could result in a 5-year sentence.