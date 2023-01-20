One of Crosby's Final Tweets Offered Thoughts on Heaven

'Overrated' and 'cloudy,' the singer-songwriter wrote on the day he died
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2023 11:06 AM CST
David Crosby died Wednesday at the age of 81, and he showed up on Twitter just hours before his passing to make a cheeky observation that turned out to be eerily prescient. Crosby retweeted another post speculating on who might be barred from heaven, based on the things they'd done down on Earth (ie, gotten a tattoo, drank liquor, etc.), and the singer-songwriter added what HuffPost calls a "fittingly funny take." "I heard the place is overrated ... cloudy," Crosby shared in the early morning tweet.

He also spent the morning following prompts to write super-short stories; captioned a photo of GOP lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Lauren Boebert ("rampant self interest" was Crosby's take); and offered a shoutout to Greta Thunberg, shown in a photo being carried away from a protest in Germany by police. "She is brave ... nothing less," Crosby tweeted.

People notes that Crosby even weighed in for one last musical opinion. When a Beatles fan account posted the question "What's the best Beatles song for a rainy day?," Crosby answered, "Rigby." He was referring to the 1966 hit "Eleanor Rigby," which Paul McCartney has described as a song written "to evoke the subject of loneliness, with the hope that we could get listeners to empathize." Crosby's final thoughts on McCartney's tune? "One of his best." (Read more David Crosby stories.)

