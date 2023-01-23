Fox Meteorologist Says Teens Beat Him Up on NYC Subway

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he is doing OK after being beaten up by teenagers on the New York City subway over the weekend. But he has some questions, including, "Why is the weather guy on the train trying to stop crime in the middle of the night?" In posts on Instagram, Klotz said he was riding the subway home after watching the Giants-Eagles NFL playoff game in a bar when he told a group of teenagers to stop harassing an "older gentleman," Mediaite reports. He said the group of seven or eight teens then turned on him, leaving him with injuries including bruised ribs and two black eyes.

Klotz told Fox & Friends on Monday that the teens had been smoking marijuana and had set the older man's hair on fire with a joint, Fox reports. He said that after the teens started taunting him, he tried to remove himself from the situation, but they followed him to another subway car and attacked him. "So I kind of get knocked out, and now my side is black and blue," he said. "My knee, I can hardly bend because I was getting kicked and punched." Klotz said he was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Police sources told the New York Post reports that the attack happened around 1:15am Sunday and three teens—two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old—were stopped at the 18th Street station and released to their parents after juvenile reports were prepared. "Don't let your kids come beat me up in the middle of the night again, please! Parents, watch your children," Klotz said on Instagram. He told Fox & Friends that Mayor Eric Adams should have more police on the subway. "Like, where is Eric Adams?" he said. "Where's the city? Why am I doing this? Why is it up to me?" (Read more New York City Subway stories.)