Pamela Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, is due out next week, but one big reveal from its pages has already been leaked. Variety got its hands on a copy of the book, in which the 55-year-old Baywatch star relays an incident she says happened more than 30 years ago on the set of another show she appeared on: Home Improvement, starring Tim Allen. Anderson, who in one of her earliest TV credits played Lisa the Tool Girl on the ABC sitcom, says she was in her dressing room on her first day of filming in 1991 when she went out into the hallway, where Allen was standing in his robe.

"He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath," Anderson writes. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even." Her reaction? "I laughed uncomfortably." Variety, which notes that Anderson was 23 at the time and Allen 37, explains that Allen's quip about seeing Anderson naked likely referred to the fact that she'd by then become known for modeling for Playboy.

In a statement to Variety, Allen, now 69, denies the incident ever took place. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," he says. The Independent features more revelations from Anderson's book, including that her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee, the drummer for Motley Crue, was likely the only time she "was ever truly in love." Love, Pamela is set for release by HarperCollins on Jan. 31. (Read more Pamela Anderson stories.)