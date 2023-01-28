Living in a big city definitely has its perks—but litter, polluted air, and (gulp) rodents aren't among them. LawnStarter looked at more than 150 of the nation's largest cities to suss out the cleanest and dirtiest ones, analyzing metrics in four main categories: pollution (e.g., water and air quality, greenhouse gas emissions); living conditions, meaning such factors as population density and share of homes with mold, mice or rats, and cockroaches; infrastructure (think the tonnage of waste in landfills, number of junkyards, and alternative-fuel stations); and consumer satisfaction, meaning how satisfied residents were with the pollution, garbage disposal, and greenery situations, among others. The website found that Virginia Beach was the cleanest of the group, while Houston came in last. Here, the other top 10 US cities on both the dirty and clean lists:



Dirtiest Cities

Houston Newark, New Jersey San Bernardino, California (worst in "Pollution," "Consumer Satisfaction" categories) Detroit Jersey City, New Jersey Bakersfield, California San Antonio, Texas Fresno, California Oklahoma City Yonkers, New York

Cleanest Cities