Someone Is Hiding Razor Blades in Gas Pump Handles

Authorities in North Carolina have issued a scary warning: Watch out for razor blades when you reach for the pump at a gas station. The Forest City Police Department says in a press release that razor blades were found in the undersides of the handles of pumps in that town as well as surrounding areas. It's not clear how long the blades had been there or who is responsible. "We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available," the department says.

The Department of Ag was conducting inspections when the first razor blades were found at three area businesses, WSOC-TV reports. Other stations were then searched as a result. WLOS has a picture of one of the rusty blades that was found. Authorities say they were glued or taped to the pump, and they believe the perpetrator or perpetrators wanted to hurt someone. A local points out that some parents let their children pump gas, making the situation particularly scary. "Why would someone want to do this sort of thing?" a police lieutenant asks. Adds a detective, "It’s a very evil thing to do, for lack of a better word. It's just mean-spirited." (Read more North Carolina stories.)