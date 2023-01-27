Considering all the warnings that come with most prescription medications, you'd think most people would be at least peripherally aware of those caveats before taking them. To do that, though, you'd first have to be aware of what medication you're actually taking. That's something Chelsea Handler now admits she didn't know when she was taking Ozempic, which she says her doctor gave her to help her lose a little weight. The comedian divulged that info during a recent Call Her Daddy podcast, in which she noted that her "anti-aging doctor" gives Ozempic, which is mainly used to treat Type 2 diabetes, "out to anybody," per CNN.

"I didn't even know I was on it," Handler said, noting that her doctor said to her when suggesting it: "If you ever want to drop 5 pounds, this is good." Per CNN, the drug has been appropriated by many celebrities for weight loss purposes, which is apparently causing supply issues for diabetics. Handler clarified during the podcast that she did know she was taking semaglutide (Ozempic's generic name), and that when a friend filled her in that the two were one and the same, she stopped taking it, as she felt it would be "irresponsible."

Handler, who has recently been expressing frustration at continuing questions about her breakup last year with comedian Jo Koy, has made some other odd-ish statements lately. The Independent reports on a revelation Handler made in her most recent stand-up special, Revolution, which she recapped earlier this month on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. "I didn't know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing," the 47-year-old told an incredulous Fallon. Watch here for her explanation, which may or may not be a joke, and Fallon's reaction. (Read more Chelsea Handler stories.)