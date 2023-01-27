Is It 'the Largest Con in Corporate History'?

Gautam Adani may not be a household name in the US, but the billionaire is the richest man in India and one of the richest in the world. However, Adani and his Adani Group are now embroiled in a nasty public fight with a US research group that accuses him of shady business practices, a controversy that has caused shares in his sprawling empire to plummet this week in India. Coverage:

The report: A two-year investigation by Hindenburg Research, a short-selling firm in the US, alleges that Adani Group "has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." The report refers to the "largest con in corporate history." Among the allegations is that Adani has used overseas shell companies linked to relatives to artificially goose share prices, per the Washington Post.